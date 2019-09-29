Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren J. De Cuir. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Warren J. De Cuir died in Bakersfield, California, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 102 years and eight months. Born in Pointe Coupee, Louisiana on January 20, 1917 to Charles Ervine De Cuir and Julia Lucia Porche, he was the 13th child in a family of 14. The family's American roots were put down on November 9, 1720, when Albert DeCuire arrived on Le Loire from Lorient, France. Although culturally French, the family stemmed from Macon, Hainaut, Belgium. French was his first language. After his father's early death and the onset of the Depression, Warren moved West to Sacramento, California, following his oldest brother Charles and his mother and siblings, to begin a new life in the 1930s in the building trades. He trained as a ceramic tile setter. Warren married Peggy Fluke on October 11, 1942. With the outbreak of WWII Warren joined the United States Army Air Force, serving in the Pacific Theater as a radio operator aboard B17s being flown to the front by the Ferry Command. He remained totally competent in instantaneous Morse Code for many years after the war. Following demobilization Warren and Peggy settled in Sacramento and returned to tile setting and raising their new family of son Dennis and daughter Marion. Warren and his brothers and friends built a small one-bedroom home in South Sacramento, and then a larger one in front of that as time and money permitted. Warren was active in representing his fellow craftsmen to management and served many years as President of Bricklayers, Tilelayers and Allied Craftworkers, Local 3 Northern California. He was also a dedicated participant in the life of Holy Spirit Parish Church. Retirement first took Warren and Peggy to Placerville, California, where they built two homes, one on the top of a hill, and another in town, meant for their later years. Eventually the couple moved to Bakersfield, California, where Marion and her husband Rogelio were close at hand and ready to support them in their new community. At the age of 89, Warren was stricken with acute paralysis brought on by Gillian-Barre Syndrome. He lay paralyzed on a bed for some months, and then began a slow recovery with Peggy moving heaven and earth to influence the medical machinery to bring him back to good health. It was a love story and it succeeded. While Peggy predeceased him, her advocacy gave him a new lease on life, and he returned to good health and a wonderfully spirited old age up to the end. His final words before he died a few days later were to a granddaughter and great-grandsons, where he closed with a weak but discernible "I love you." Warren is survived by his son and daughter, Dennis and Marion, their spouses Dianne and Rogelio, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The family thanks all the caregivers who looked after our father as his body failed him at Magnolia Place in Bakersfield. Warren was buried at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sacramento.

Warren J. De Cuir died in Bakersfield, California, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the age of 102 years and eight months. Born in Pointe Coupee, Louisiana on January 20, 1917 to Charles Ervine De Cuir and Julia Lucia Porche, he was the 13th child in a family of 14. The family's American roots were put down on November 9, 1720, when Albert DeCuire arrived on Le Loire from Lorient, France. Although culturally French, the family stemmed from Macon, Hainaut, Belgium. French was his first language. After his father's early death and the onset of the Depression, Warren moved West to Sacramento, California, following his oldest brother Charles and his mother and siblings, to begin a new life in the 1930s in the building trades. He trained as a ceramic tile setter. Warren married Peggy Fluke on October 11, 1942. With the outbreak of WWII Warren joined the United States Army Air Force, serving in the Pacific Theater as a radio operator aboard B17s being flown to the front by the Ferry Command. He remained totally competent in instantaneous Morse Code for many years after the war. Following demobilization Warren and Peggy settled in Sacramento and returned to tile setting and raising their new family of son Dennis and daughter Marion. Warren and his brothers and friends built a small one-bedroom home in South Sacramento, and then a larger one in front of that as time and money permitted. Warren was active in representing his fellow craftsmen to management and served many years as President of Bricklayers, Tilelayers and Allied Craftworkers, Local 3 Northern California. He was also a dedicated participant in the life of Holy Spirit Parish Church. Retirement first took Warren and Peggy to Placerville, California, where they built two homes, one on the top of a hill, and another in town, meant for their later years. Eventually the couple moved to Bakersfield, California, where Marion and her husband Rogelio were close at hand and ready to support them in their new community. At the age of 89, Warren was stricken with acute paralysis brought on by Gillian-Barre Syndrome. He lay paralyzed on a bed for some months, and then began a slow recovery with Peggy moving heaven and earth to influence the medical machinery to bring him back to good health. It was a love story and it succeeded. While Peggy predeceased him, her advocacy gave him a new lease on life, and he returned to good health and a wonderfully spirited old age up to the end. His final words before he died a few days later were to a granddaughter and great-grandsons, where he closed with a weak but discernible "I love you." Warren is survived by his son and daughter, Dennis and Marion, their spouses Dianne and Rogelio, five grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. The family thanks all the caregivers who looked after our father as his body failed him at Magnolia Place in Bakersfield. Warren was buried at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Sacramento. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close