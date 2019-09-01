After a long battle with cancer & kidney failure, Warren peacefully passed to eternal life 8/23/19. Born in Ukiah to Philip & Frances Brown 5/13/41. Preceded in death by his parents & sister, Rebecca Vick. He graduated from Analy HS, served in the USAF, had a career in the cable industry & 20 yrs at McClellan AFB in satellite systems. He was a most loving, caring husband, father, papa and friend. He will be forever in the hearts of his wife, Janet, children, Philip (Josie), David (Shellyn), Dawn (Kenny) Dahley, step-children, Marilee Rossi, Shelley (Brian) Weissensee, Paul (Sabrina) Rossi, 10 grandchildren, brother Franklin (Daba) Brown, Jennie Brown, extended family & dear friends. Interment will be at the Veteran's cemetery in Dixon. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 1, 2019