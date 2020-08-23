1/1
Warren Neil Ruben
Warren Neil Ruben of Shingle Springs, California passed away suddenly on June 28th at the age of 60. Warren is survived by his wife and partner of over 25 years, Wendy and their daughter Sage Annalyssa 18 years old. Warren is also survived by his daughter Courtney Ruben, 36, son Kyle Ruben 33, Granddaughter Loryle Marie Ruben 12, his father Marvin, older brothers Glen 66 and his wife Paula, and his brother Brad Ruben 63. He also leaves behind his mother in law Marie Elena Millang who he had a close relationship with along with many saddened nephews, nieces, great nieces and nephews, countless close friends, relatives, co-workers. Warren was preceded in death by his mother Ruby (Davis) Ruben and father in law Paul Webb Sr. Warren was born in Boston Massachusetts, January 11th 1960 and grew up in his home town of Sharon Mass. which he often spoke fondly of. He graduated in 1978 from Sharon High School and also attended Newman Prep School and Sylvania Tech, both in Boston. Warren moved out to California in 1981 where he became extremely successful in many businesses throughout the years. He was know for his quick wit, great sense of humor, intelligence and extreme generosity. He had many hobbies and passions including cars, motorcycles, dirt bikes, snow skiing, water skiing, hockey, fishing, sailing, and his animals and his homes. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with Wendy and Sage and being able to relax. He was a cancer survivor and was looking forward to enjoying himself. Warren will be missed beyond words by all that knew and loved him. Private services to be held in Dixon, CA. and also in Cape Cod. Details to be announced at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 23, 2020.
