Warren S. Popp, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, counselor, teacher, and friend, born April 24, 1933 in Biggar, Saskatchewan, Canada, passed away in Sacramento, CA on April 18, 2020 at the age of 86. He passed peacefully at home due to heart complications. He is remembered for his commitment to Jesus Christ his Lord, his love for his family, and over 50 years of service to high school and middle school students in the Twin Rivers School District (formally known as Grant Joint Union High School District). He is survived by his wife, Patricia Popp, of 65 years, his four children Vicki Tabor (husband Kenneth I Tabor), Jodi Landenberger (husband Kelley Landenberger), Steve Popp (wife Linda Popp), and Lori Wickham (husband Bill Wickham), 16 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren. Please join the family for a memorial celebration on Friday, May 1st at 10am via facebook livestream. https://www.facebook.com/WarrenPoppUSA
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 29, 2020