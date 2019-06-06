Born Utica, NY 15 July 1934, early years in Rome, NY. Met future husband, Robert, Griffis AFB, Rome Ny. Honeymooned via Greyhound (August 53), Pennslyvania to new duty station--San Antonio, Texas. Three Children, Robert, Jr (LA), Margaret (Walnut Creek, CA) and Karen (Sacramento). Numerous grand, great grand, and great great grand children, nationwide. Attended/graduated Heald Business College and worked in the Title Insurance Industry. Partnered with Husband in clock/antique business (Die Uhr Haus) for many years. Later became a modestly successful artist with numerous Blue ribbons at local events. Gracefully left this life 29 May 2019. No formal services planned.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 6, 2019