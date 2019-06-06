Wava Ann Peischl

Born Utica, NY 15 July 1934, early years in Rome, NY. Met future husband, Robert, Griffis AFB, Rome Ny. Honeymooned via Greyhound (August 53), Pennslyvania to new duty station--San Antonio, Texas. Three Children, Robert, Jr (LA), Margaret (Walnut Creek, CA) and Karen (Sacramento). Numerous grand, great grand, and great great grand children, nationwide. Attended/graduated Heald Business College and worked in the Title Insurance Industry. Partnered with Husband in clock/antique business (Die Uhr Haus) for many years. Later became a modestly successful artist with numerous Blue ribbons at local events. Gracefully left this life 29 May 2019. No formal services planned.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 6, 2019
