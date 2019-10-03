Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Allen Cecchettini. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Allen Cecchettini, age 74, of Sloughhouse California, lost his battle with cancer on Saturday September 7, 2019. Wayne was born in Sacramento on January 15, 1945 to Elder and Ruby (McKenzie) Cecchettini and was soon thereafter joined by three sisters, Sheryl and twins Dianne and Dale. The four kids worked on the family farm growing up, although his sisters all claim that he spent most of this time hiding in the bathroom. Wayne graduated from Hiram Johnson High school in 1962 and immediately went to work with his father in the produce business. Wayne married Terry Linscott on March 7, 1964 and had two children, Christine and Jason. He subsequently grew Chick's Produce to become a major wholesale supplier of produce throughout the Sacramento region. In 1984, Wayne began riding cutting horses and immediately found a new 25 year-long passion. After divorcing Terry, he married Mindy Davis in 1989. Wayne and Mindy separated in 2016 after which Wayne found a new fondness in Robin Kim who brought him a new-found happiness during his last two years and much needed compassion during his final months. Wayne is survived by his two children, Christine Miller and Jason Cecchettini, grandchildren David Carter Jr., Ryan Carter, Giovanni Cecchettini and Luca Cecchettini, his step children Rich Davis and Cheryl Darmody, and his step grandchildren Jennifer Travieso, Thad Davis, PJ Davis, Catie Davis, and Brieanna Stonebraker. Family and friends are invited to join in a celebration of life at Wayne's ranch on Saturday October 5th, 2019 at 1PM.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 3, 2019

