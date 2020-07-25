1/1
Wayne Burnett
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Burnett, 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Orangevale, California on Friday, July 17, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on March 18, 1924. Awaiting him in Heaven was his wife Marjorie Burnett. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Downs (Al) of Fallbrook; daughter Janice Simcoe (Geoff) of Reno, Nevada; his son Wayne Burnett, Jr. (Deborah) of Elverta; and daughter Peggy Lewis of Citrus Heights. He was a loving grandfather to Casey Cheshire (Anthony); Kelly Johns (Brian); Traci Thomas; Anna Lewis; and Jill Lugo (Steve); and a loving great grandfather to Desiree', Anthony, Eric, Jaxon, Xavier, Alexander, Noah, Ashley, Adisyn, Aubrey, Ashton, Mason and Mackenzie Wayne was born in McCook, Nebraska and graduated from Santa Ana High School in Southern California. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp during World War II. Wayne was a crew member on the C-47 aircraft and flew in the campaigns of Southern and Northern France, Normandy, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He earned many distinguished medals of honor and retired as a Sergeant. Wayne enjoyed an extensive career in the construction industry including obtaining his Contractor's License. Wayne and Marjorie's love story began when they met at the Balboa Pavilion in Newport Beach. They were married on November 16, 1947 which began a life of adventures together. Their life was filled with family and fun-loving friends, camping, water-skiing, and off-road adventures. During their retirement years, Marjorie and Wayne traveled the United States in their motor home Their lives were enriched and surrounded by lifelong friends. Family services will be held at a later date. The family extends a very special thank you to Eskaton FountainWood Lodge in Orangevale, CA and Bristol Hospice Services for the wonderful care they provided to our Dad.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 25, 2020
We are family friends of Janice and Geoff and I knew Mr Burnett through Janice. She deeply loved her Father and was always there when he needed her. His memory will always be cherished by Janice and her family. He lived a long and happy life with family always by his side. What a wonderful tribute. Our Love Saundra and Gary
Saundra and Gary Moulton
Friend
July 25, 2020
Janice.... I remember meeting your parents out on the Delta doing what we loved on a dinghy ride. Your Dad's life story was so simple, yet so inspiring to me to live a life of family, fun, friends and country. Please embrace the good moemories of both your Dad and Mom, and be inspired by their life's story. We are with you and Geoff in spirit as you celebrate his life. m
Tom and Courtney Guinn
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved