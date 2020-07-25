Wayne Burnett, 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Orangevale, California on Friday, July 17, 2020 with family by his side. He was born on March 18, 1924. Awaiting him in Heaven was his wife Marjorie Burnett. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy Downs (Al) of Fallbrook; daughter Janice Simcoe (Geoff) of Reno, Nevada; his son Wayne Burnett, Jr. (Deborah) of Elverta; and daughter Peggy Lewis of Citrus Heights. He was a loving grandfather to Casey Cheshire (Anthony); Kelly Johns (Brian); Traci Thomas; Anna Lewis; and Jill Lugo (Steve); and a loving great grandfather to Desiree', Anthony, Eric, Jaxon, Xavier, Alexander, Noah, Ashley, Adisyn, Aubrey, Ashton, Mason and Mackenzie Wayne was born in McCook, Nebraska and graduated from Santa Ana High School in Southern California. He enlisted in the Army Air Corp during World War II. Wayne was a crew member on the C-47 aircraft and flew in the campaigns of Southern and Northern France, Normandy, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He earned many distinguished medals of honor and retired as a Sergeant. Wayne enjoyed an extensive career in the construction industry including obtaining his Contractor's License. Wayne and Marjorie's love story began when they met at the Balboa Pavilion in Newport Beach. They were married on November 16, 1947 which began a life of adventures together. Their life was filled with family and fun-loving friends, camping, water-skiing, and off-road adventures. During their retirement years, Marjorie and Wayne traveled the United States in their motor home Their lives were enriched and surrounded by lifelong friends. Family services will be held at a later date. The family extends a very special thank you to Eskaton FountainWood Lodge in Orangevale, CA and Bristol Hospice Services for the wonderful care they provided to our Dad.



