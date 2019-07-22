Wayne Francis Powers

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Lake Wildwood Clubhouse Cedar Room
Penn Valley, CA
Obituary
Wayne Francis Powers lost his battle with cancer and passed peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, to his home in Heaven. Wayne was born in S.F., loved all sports, & was a lifetime fan of the SF Giants & 49ers. He graduated from SF Barber College & was a barbershop, salon & haircutting school owner.He was also a talented singer & musician.Wayne is survived by his wife, Amy Powers; his children - Kara Powers Neighbors, Angie Taber Powers, Brandon Powers, and their spouses; step-son Mark Durham; nine grandchildren, a great-grandson, nieces and nephews.Celebration of Life is Saturday, August 3, 2019. Those wishing to attend, email [email protected]
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 22, 2019
