Wayne Francis Powers lost his battle with cancer and passed peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, to his home in Heaven. Wayne was born in S.F., loved all sports, & was a lifetime fan of the SF Giants & 49ers. He graduated from SF Barber College & was a barbershop, salon & haircutting school owner.He was also a talented singer & musician.Wayne is survived by his wife, Amy Powers; his children - Kara Powers Neighbors, Angie Taber Powers, Brandon Powers, and their spouses; step-son Mark Durham; nine grandchildren, a great-grandson, nieces and nephews.Celebration of Life is Saturday, August 3, 2019. Those wishing to attend, email [email protected]
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 22, 2019