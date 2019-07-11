Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne J. Shotwell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne J. Shotwell passed away suddenly at home July 8. 2019. Wayne was born Nov 5, 1937 in Selma, CA to Ell and Katherine Shotwell, the 2nd of 4 sons. Wayne grew up in Stockton CA where he met his sweetheart Shirley Anderson Shotwell. July 20th would have been their 61st anniversary. In 1970, Wayne and Shirley moved their family to their ranch in Elk Grove where Wayne enjoyed raising cattle and other farm animals. Wayne retired from PacBell in 1986 after 31 years of service. From there, he joined his wife in their family business until 2004. Since retirement. Wayne enjoyed fishing, traveling by R.V. and always accompanied by his beloved dog, Max. Wayne loved sports and was an avid reader. He leaves behind his wife Shirley, son Steve (Cindy) Shotwell, daughter Lynette, (Bob Crump)as well as 7 grandchildren and 9 greatgrandchildren. Services will be Saturday July 13 @ 1 p.m. at Creekside Church 8939 E. Stockton Blvd Elk Grove In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sandlot ministries c/o Creekside Church

