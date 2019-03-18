Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne John Shoonmaker. View Sign

Wayne John Schoonmaker, born in Grand Rapids MI on 12/27/46, passed away on 3/1/19 at the age of 72 in Sacramento CA. Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Wayne O. and sister, Louwaine. He is survived by his mother Lucy, his wife Debra, his six children, Layne, Danielle, Jeremiah, Christina, Dustin, and Kellie, 9 grandchildren, his sisters Jackie and Donna, and many cousins, nephews, and nieces. A role model and father figure to many, Wayne coached little league and relished taking his loved ones fishing on the rivers of Sacramento. A man dutiful to his country and community, he earned his Eagle Scout honor and went on to serve in the US Army and the Air Force Reserves. Wayne will always be remembered as a sweet, good-humored, charming man who loved his family with all his heart.

