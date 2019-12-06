Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Leroy O';Neal. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Leroy O'Neal passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2019 at the age of 83 after a long and brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born January 27, 1936 in Diagonal, Iowa. He came to the Sacramento area in 1961 and was a long-time resident of Lincoln, CA. An expert plumber, Wayne founded O'Neal Plumbing in 1977 which he operated for almost 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Susan; brother Larry and sisters Lois and Sheri; children Alan and Beth and their mother Suzanne Lee; grandchildren Melissa, Jennifer, April, Sarah and Nicole; and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son Randy. Wayne was an avid golfer and loved flying his Cessna 172. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14 at 2 p.m. at Oak Avenue Church in Orangevale, followed by a reception at the Orangevale Community Center.

Wayne Leroy O'Neal passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2019 at the age of 83 after a long and brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born January 27, 1936 in Diagonal, Iowa. He came to the Sacramento area in 1961 and was a long-time resident of Lincoln, CA. An expert plumber, Wayne founded O'Neal Plumbing in 1977 which he operated for almost 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Susan; brother Larry and sisters Lois and Sheri; children Alan and Beth and their mother Suzanne Lee; grandchildren Melissa, Jennifer, April, Sarah and Nicole; and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son Randy. Wayne was an avid golfer and loved flying his Cessna 172. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14 at 2 p.m. at Oak Avenue Church in Orangevale, followed by a reception at the Orangevale Community Center. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close