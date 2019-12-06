Wayne Leroy O'Neal passed away peacefully at home on November 24, 2019 at the age of 83 after a long and brave battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born January 27, 1936 in Diagonal, Iowa. He came to the Sacramento area in 1961 and was a long-time resident of Lincoln, CA. An expert plumber, Wayne founded O'Neal Plumbing in 1977 which he operated for almost 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Susan; brother Larry and sisters Lois and Sheri; children Alan and Beth and their mother Suzanne Lee; grandchildren Melissa, Jennifer, April, Sarah and Nicole; and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his son Randy. Wayne was an avid golfer and loved flying his Cessna 172. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 14 at 2 p.m. at Oak Avenue Church in Orangevale, followed by a reception at the Orangevale Community Center.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 6, 2019