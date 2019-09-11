Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne Smith. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 (916)-732-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne Smith was born 1-10-33 to Howard and Nettie Smith of Broken Bow Nebraska, where they lived on a farm in a sod house. He went to the lord on September 6th, 2019. Wayne lived the ranch life until he was a freshman going into high school, then moved to Lexington Nebraska. He attended Lexington High School where he lettered in Football, Basketball, and Track. He graduated in 1951, and then at 18 years old, he Joined the Army National Guard. He spent 7 years in the Army, where he was a Sharpshooter with a Carbine 30 Caliber Rifle. He was honorably discharged as Sargent First Class. Wayne was united in marriage to Darlene Burton in 1952, and they gave birth to 4 great children, Linda, Pam, Greg, and Brad (deceased). There are 7 Grand Children and 7 Great Children, and Wayne has 2 Brothers, Dean and Gary Smith. Wayne was smart, successful, funny, full of life, and very loving towards his family and friends! He was a great Father, and a great Grandfather! In Oct 1954 Wayne and Darlene and their children moved to Sacramento California where Wayne went into the Carpenters Union. He spent 4 years as an Apprentice Union Carpenter, 2 years Blueprint reading, 2 years in Estimating Classes (Sac City College). In his third year of apprenticeship he was hired as General Superintendent for a large construction company. He got his contractor's license B1 and built customs homes for 6 years, then was recruited to work at McKeon Construction. He held the Superintendent and Vice President of Construction positions in his 10 years at McKeon Construction. McKeon was sold to Barratt American, and Wayne was kept on as the Vice President of Construction for 11 years. After his years at Barratt American, Wayne became an independent contracted Compliance Inspector for VA and FHA for 12 years, then retired to his Rocking Chair. Wayne was very active during his retirement and enjoyed many activities! Wayne Enjoyed the Mountains, he had a cabin at Bucks lake where he fished, boated, hiked, road motorcycles, and did a little partying at the Lodge. After Bucks, he moved on to Lake Tahoe for a few years, then over to paradise at Lake Almanor. Wayne had a beautiful house there where he played golf, boated, fished, danced, and spent time with friends at the Club House. Josie spent those great years in Lake Almanor with him. Wayne says she was the Greatest Partner to have, and to share those great times with! Service at East Lawn Mortuary, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento CA 95841 Sunday September 15th at 2pm. Visitation on Saturday the 14th between 5-8pm

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 11, 2019

