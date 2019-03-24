Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Weldon LaVergne Jones. View Sign

Weldon LaVergne Jones, aka "Vern", was born on 1-21-1928 in Tate Georgia and died 2-12-2019 at John Muir Hospital in Concord Ca. Son of William Homer Jones and Ruby Hamilton Jones of Tate Georgia, he was one of five sons. His military service included the Army Air Corps as Crash Crew putting out aircraft fires and later entered the USN as a Boatswain's mate and served on LCI-768 during the invasion of Okinawa. He was one of the first members of the UDT whose primary function was to search and destroy enemy defensive obstacles on beaches prior to amphibious landings. Before moving to California in 2006 he lived in Arizona and was an accomplished Western Artist whose work has been collected by the late Senators Goldwater's wife Peggy, Greer Garson, Vivian Vance and others. He loved nature and helping those less fortunate. He is survived by his Daughters: Sheri Lloyd, Nancy Rice, Kelly Screen, Judy Jones-Morace and Son Christopher Jones; Grandchildren- Brandy Maloney, Aaron Crow, Russell Crow, Dane Screen, Sheppard Screen, Micah Screen and Kelsey Screen and six great grandchildren. RIP, we will miss your bright eyes and sweet smile.

