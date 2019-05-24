Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Denny Trengove. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born May 23, 1943 in Sacramento, CA and passed away May 12, 2019 surrounded by family and laid to rest on his 76th Birthday, May 23, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetary, Sacramento, CA. Denny a life long resident of West Sacramento, CA was preceded in death by mother Frances Enos. Survived by his sisters Susan Grogan, Andra Staley, brother Wallace (Robin) Enos, sister Mary (Preston) Hackler, nieces, nephews and dear friend Jean Jones. Denny was drafted in the US Army and served two years. Denny retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad after 40 years of service. Denny will be greatly missed by all. There were no services per Denny's request.

Born May 23, 1943 in Sacramento, CA and passed away May 12, 2019 surrounded by family and laid to rest on his 76th Birthday, May 23, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetary, Sacramento, CA. Denny a life long resident of West Sacramento, CA was preceded in death by mother Frances Enos. Survived by his sisters Susan Grogan, Andra Staley, brother Wallace (Robin) Enos, sister Mary (Preston) Hackler, nieces, nephews and dear friend Jean Jones. Denny was drafted in the US Army and served two years. Denny retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad after 40 years of service. Denny will be greatly missed by all. There were no services per Denny's request. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close