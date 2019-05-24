Born May 23, 1943 in Sacramento, CA and passed away May 12, 2019 surrounded by family and laid to rest on his 76th Birthday, May 23, 2019 at Odd Fellows Cemetary, Sacramento, CA. Denny a life long resident of West Sacramento, CA was preceded in death by mother Frances Enos. Survived by his sisters Susan Grogan, Andra Staley, brother Wallace (Robin) Enos, sister Mary (Preston) Hackler, nieces, nephews and dear friend Jean Jones. Denny was drafted in the US Army and served two years. Denny retired from the Southern Pacific Railroad after 40 years of service. Denny will be greatly missed by all. There were no services per Denny's request.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 24, 2019