On April 12, 2020, Wesley Ernest Ford, passed away due to a massive heart attack at age 71. Wesley was born on July 27, 1948 in Sacramento, CA to Mary Hontou and Ernest Ford. He served in the United States Air Force from 1969 to 1972. In October 1970 he married Carol Daum; they were married for 20 years. They had one son, Jason, and one daughter, Jessica. Wesley married Michelle High in July 1997; they were married for 20 years. Wesley's remarkable connection to nature was deeply rooted to his happiness. Wesley had a passion for fishing which resonated harmoniously. Wesley was preceded in death by his father, mother, and his sister, Jean. He is survived by his two children, Jason and Jessica, three grandchildren, Clayton, Kenji, and Crimson, his two sisters Peggy and Joan, his brother Tom, and several cousins, nephews, and a niece. A funeral service will be held at a later date to be determined.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store