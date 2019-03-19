Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Milton Davey. View Sign

Our loving father, brother, uncle, and friend passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born in Sacramento on January 12, 1930, and was able to spend 25 years of marriage to his loving wife, Alice Davey, before she passed away in December 1995. He was preceded in death by his father, George Davey, his mother, Gyda Davey, his sister, Fern Southard, and his twin brother, Wayne Davey. He will be missed by his sister, Lois Penman, his son, Les Napper, his nephew, Lynn Davey and his wife, Natalie, his niece, Sandy Weber and her husband, Brian and their children, Quintin and Kyle. Wes remained in contact with his previous wife's family, Sylvia, her husband, Joe, and Virginia. He graduated from Grant High School class of 1947, and was a Korean War Veteran. He was retired from Pacific Bell (AT&T) after 35 years. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to fish in his younger years, travel and play slot machines. All family and friends are welcome to join us in a viewing on Thursday, March 21, 2019, from 4 - 8 pm, and funeral services on Friday, March 22, 2019, at 1:00 pm, with a reception following the funeral. All services will be held at Mt. Vernon Memorial Park, 8201 Greenback Lane, including the reception. The family has asked that donations be made in Wesley's name to the Rio Linda/Elverta Historical Society, P.O. Box 478, Rio Linda, CA 95673-0478. Wesley will be deeply missed and will forever be in our hearts.

8201 Greenback Ln

Fair Oaks , CA 95628

