Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Sep Yim Fong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Returned to earth on August 18, 2019 from his own home and surrounded by his loving family. He was 87. He is survived by Gladys, his loving wife of 63 years, children Edna (Terry), Johanna (John) and Ron (Carol), seven loving grandsons who doted on his every need and numerous nieces, nephews and family members. Predeceased in death by his only brother, Stanley Fong. Born in a small village near Guangzhou, China in 1932 to Dan and Bo Kwai Fong, he immigrated with his family to Sacramento at 18 y.o. Upon the insistence of his dad, he served his new country by immediately joining the U.S. Army and was proudly stationed in Germany. When he returned, he joined the family grocery business, eventually growing to own several community markets: Dandy Market, Happy Markets, United Market and Times Supermarket. Upon retirement, he started a second job - caring and helping to raise 5 of his grandsons. He was a doting husband to Gladys and spent their retirement going back and forth to Vancouver, BC. He was known for his affable personality, kindness to others and had a quick wit for math, which made him a challenge for vendors and suppliers and a wiz at MaJong. He was an active member of the CA Independent Grocers Association and supporter of the Soo Yuen Benevolent Association. Funeral services are on August 27, 2019 at 10 am. George Klump Chapel, 2691 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento. Respecting his Buddhist faith, donations in lieu of flowers can be made under the "comment" line to the Mercy Acute Rehabilitation, where he was so lovingly cared for. https://supportmercyfoundation. org/special-giving-tribute

Returned to earth on August 18, 2019 from his own home and surrounded by his loving family. He was 87. He is survived by Gladys, his loving wife of 63 years, children Edna (Terry), Johanna (John) and Ron (Carol), seven loving grandsons who doted on his every need and numerous nieces, nephews and family members. Predeceased in death by his only brother, Stanley Fong. Born in a small village near Guangzhou, China in 1932 to Dan and Bo Kwai Fong, he immigrated with his family to Sacramento at 18 y.o. Upon the insistence of his dad, he served his new country by immediately joining the U.S. Army and was proudly stationed in Germany. When he returned, he joined the family grocery business, eventually growing to own several community markets: Dandy Market, Happy Markets, United Market and Times Supermarket. Upon retirement, he started a second job - caring and helping to raise 5 of his grandsons. He was a doting husband to Gladys and spent their retirement going back and forth to Vancouver, BC. He was known for his affable personality, kindness to others and had a quick wit for math, which made him a challenge for vendors and suppliers and a wiz at MaJong. He was an active member of the CA Independent Grocers Association and supporter of the Soo Yuen Benevolent Association. Funeral services are on August 27, 2019 at 10 am. George Klump Chapel, 2691 Riverside Blvd, Sacramento. Respecting his Buddhist faith, donations in lieu of flowers can be made under the "comment" line to the Mercy Acute Rehabilitation, where he was so lovingly cared for. https://supportmercyfoundation. org/special-giving-tribute Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close