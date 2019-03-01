Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Whynama June Scott (McKaughan) passed away on February 21, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital in Roseville, CA at the age of 81. Whynama is survived by her devoted husband of 57 years Robert Leroy Scott; children: Jefferson Johnson & Corinna Isaac (Dan Somers); grandchildren Zachary Johnson, Michael Isaac, Dina Isaac, Ashley Johnson, Jefferson Johnson Jr.; great-grandchildren: Isabella Isaac and Brantley Isaac; brother Don McKaughan. She is preceded in death by her mother Fay McKaughan, father Oliver McKaughan, brother Narceles McKaughan, and sister Canova Edland. Whynama was born on March 16th, 1937 in San Luis Obispo, CA to Fay and Oliver McKaughan. She graduated from Grant High School in 1955 with straight As and was a skillful typist. She married Robert in Sacramento, CA, on September 2nd, 1961. Whynama had a successful career as a excutive secretary at Aerojet for 50 years, working on projects like space shuttles & military defense. Her children remember her as a caring, generous mother who instilled a strong work ethic and family values to those around her. A devoted Christian, she opened up her house to others and held many family gatherings, fostering fellowship across the generations of relatives. Whynama was a traveler and often went on trips with her friends and family, always bearing gifts from her trips. She was passionate about supporting Big Brothers Bowling and Stanford Home for Children and often helped single mothers. She had a big heart and would go the extra mile to help people unconditionally. Her kind spirit will be missed by all. A service is scheduled for Friday, March 1st, 10:00 am at Green Valley Mortuary & Cemetery, 3004 Alexandrite Drive, Rescue, CA. All are welcome to attend a celebration of Whynama's life following the service.

Funeral Home Green Valley Mortuary

3004 Alexandrite Drive

Rescue , CA 95672

(530) 677-7171
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2019

