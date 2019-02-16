Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Wilber "Will" Lee Griess, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home in Sacramento, CA. He was born in Orange County, CA to Gilbert and Dorothy Griess, who had a total of four children. He enjoyed working with his hands, this showed in his work as a handyman and the furniture he built for his daughters and grandson. He loved driving his trailer to lakes and rivers all over California to fish with his good friend Chuck, other buddies, and especially his grandsons. His daughters remember him as a quiet, intelligent, funny, and complicated man who couldn't resist telling a good joke or riddle and having donuts with friends in the clubhouse of his mobile home park. Wilber was preceded in death by his parents, his half-brother Roger, his sister Sharon, and his brother Dennis. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer (John) Barna and Stephanie Griess, and his grandsons, Joseph Thomas and Joshua Waldon. He will also be missed by all of his nieces and his nephew. "Gone Fishing" A memorial will be held on Sunday, March 24th, 2019 from 1-4 PM in the clubhouse of the Golden Palms Mobile Home Estates, 8181 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95826.

