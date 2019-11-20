Guest Book View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Church 32890 S River Rd Clarksburg, CA 95612 (916) 665-1132 Viewing 5:00 PM Rosary 6:00 PM Viewing 9:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Send Flowers Obituary

US Army, Retired Van, a lifelong resident of Sacramento, age 87 years, passed peacefully at home on November 9, 2019. Born in Sacramento on September 5, 1932 to Irene E. Dunlap and Walter T. VanCleave, Sr. Preceded in death by his parents and his 2 brothers, Eugene Murray and Walter T. VanCleave, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Maureen. Children, Andrea DiMaggio (Lino Soto) and Steve VanCleave (Kelly). Grandchildren, Dominic DiMaggio (Kate) and Dana Flores (Gilbert). Great-Grandchildren, Lily, Hailey, and Elijah Flores and "baby-boy" DiMaggio due in December. Niece, Tracy Cottini (Ken). Van served with the HHC, 175th Medical Brigade, US Army and the 980th MEDSOM. He was a member of the SIRS. He worked at Addressograph Multigraph Co. He volunteered with the Sacramento Sheriffs' Office for 25 years. He also volunteered with the "Mobile Mall" at St. Joseph's Church in Clarksburg. He enjoyed camping/RVing with several camping clubs and would take his grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 5:00pm followed by a Rosary Service at 6:00pm. A Christian Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00am. Viewing prior to Mass at 9:00am. Both services will be held at St Mary's Cemetery 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento, CA 95820.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 20, 2019

