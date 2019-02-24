Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur "Bill" Pearson. View Sign

Wilbur "Bill" Pearson passed away peacefully at age ninety-three at his home in Fair Oaks on Wednesday, February 6th. The soft-spoken and gentle husband, father, and grandfather was surrounded by family as he passed. Born in 1925 in Oakland, Pearson left Fremont High School to serve in the Second World War. After the war he studied at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Elizabeth "Bette" Pearson in 1952 and began a career in consumer credit, joining SAFE Credit Union as a real estate loan officer. His four-decade career saw him rise to become President of the Consumer Credit Counselors of Sacramento. Throughout his life, he was a member of the United Methodist Church. Pearson was noted for his adventurous and active streak, taking up roller-blading in his seventies, snow-skiing into his eighties, and golfing into his nineties. His buoyant humor and infectious smile was brightest around his family, over the barbecue, tending to his garden, and dancing to the music of the 1940s and '50s with Bette. He is survived by Bette and their two sons, Victor Faccinto (Martine) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Randall Faccinto (Sharon) of San Anselmo, CA, and their children Soutine, James, and Lauren. He is also survived by his nephew Terry Pearson (Linda) of Fremont, CA. To his grandchildren he was known affectionately as "Gramps," and they'll always remember his generosity, warmth, and love.

Wilbur "Bill" Pearson passed away peacefully at age ninety-three at his home in Fair Oaks on Wednesday, February 6th. The soft-spoken and gentle husband, father, and grandfather was surrounded by family as he passed. Born in 1925 in Oakland, Pearson left Fremont High School to serve in the Second World War. After the war he studied at University of Wisconsin-Madison. He married Elizabeth "Bette" Pearson in 1952 and began a career in consumer credit, joining SAFE Credit Union as a real estate loan officer. His four-decade career saw him rise to become President of the Consumer Credit Counselors of Sacramento. Throughout his life, he was a member of the United Methodist Church. Pearson was noted for his adventurous and active streak, taking up roller-blading in his seventies, snow-skiing into his eighties, and golfing into his nineties. His buoyant humor and infectious smile was brightest around his family, over the barbecue, tending to his garden, and dancing to the music of the 1940s and '50s with Bette. He is survived by Bette and their two sons, Victor Faccinto (Martine) of Winston-Salem, North Carolina and Randall Faccinto (Sharon) of San Anselmo, CA, and their children Soutine, James, and Lauren. He is also survived by his nephew Terry Pearson (Linda) of Fremont, CA. To his grandchildren he was known affectionately as "Gramps," and they'll always remember his generosity, warmth, and love. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close