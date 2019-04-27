Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur Wilson Wells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbur Wilson Wells was born April 18, 1918 in San Jose, California to Claude Eldon Wells and Edmonia Arrington Wells. He passed away at home March 15, 2019 at age 100. He graduated February 1936 from San Jose High School and moved with friends to Sacramento where they ran a boarding house on Capitol Avenue and he worked as an accountant for the State of California. He joined the Army and was stationed at Angel Island waiting to go to the Philippines when Pearl Harbor was attacked so he was sent to Australia. As a Finance Officer he distributed payroll to soldiers from four countries. He talked of receiving millions of dollars which would arrive on pallets surrounded by armed guards. Later he was stationed in New Guinea. He met Marian Cornish at McClellan where they both worked. Marian joined the Women's Army Corp and served at the Pentagon and at Fort Knox. When she returned home and Bill returned to Sacramento they got back in touch and were married on Columbus Day, October 12, 1946. Bill re-enlisted and was stationed at Camp Stoneman and at The Presidio in San Francisco. They moved back to Grass Valley in the early 1950s with their two daughters and he worked as an accountant for the NID where he retired as Comptroller in 1982. In retirement he volunteered for the Red Cross and served as Trustee for neighbors. He enjoyed Westerns and read all Louis L'Amoure's books at least three times. He also enjoyed William Johnstone and Clive Custler. For the last six years he lived in his own home, next door to his daughter, in Sacramento. He enjoyed attending Westminster Presbyterian Church which he attended when he first moved to Sacramento in the late 1930s. He also enjoyed attending Westminster's Wednesday program "Music At Noon". He was a man of quiet strength, wisdom and kindness. Survivors include his daughters, Christine Jackson, Carole (Jeff) Browne and his niece, Jan Walford Benkelman. Interment is in the Masonic Cemetery, Grass Valley. No services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.

