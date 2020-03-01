Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilbur Yost. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Wilbur Yost was born January 13, 1922 in Sacramento, California. He passed away in his home in El Dorado, California with his wife of 68 years, Sally, by his side ably assisted by Hospice care, on February 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Vivian Uhl Yost, brothers Bill (Margaret) and Bert (Mary), sisters Claire Yost, Patti (Leo Ricketts) and Peggy (Jim Painter) and son Russell Yost. He is survived by his wife Sally, his twin sister Estelle (Gordon Sites) and sons Frank (Judi) and Brian (Laureen), granddaughters Emily, Jessica and Alyssa, three great grandchildren Lana, Skyanna, and Zachariah and many nieces and nephews. A veteran of World War II, Wilbur served in a B-24 as an armor gunner in the South Pacific Theater. His education at U.C. Berkeley was interrupted as he was called into service and later finished at Cal and University of Pacific to receive his teaching credential. He taught Junior High school in the Sacramento City Unified School District for over 30 years finishing his career as principal of his beloved John Still Junior High. Summers were mostly spent at his cabin hiking and fishing and playing softball at Camp Sacramento on Saturdays. Retirement brought building a home in El Dorado traveling and eventually assisting his wife Sally in the long term care of their son Russell. He enjoyed volunteering at the Jazz Concerts in Sacramento and the Sherriff's Team of Active Retirees in El Dorado County. A memorial will be held on March 15, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Firefighters Memorial Hall, 501 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619. If desired, remembrances can be made to American River Conservancy, P.O. Box 562, Coloma, CA 95613.

Wilbur Yost was born January 13, 1922 in Sacramento, California. He passed away in his home in El Dorado, California with his wife of 68 years, Sally, by his side ably assisted by Hospice care, on February 5, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Wilfred and Vivian Uhl Yost, brothers Bill (Margaret) and Bert (Mary), sisters Claire Yost, Patti (Leo Ricketts) and Peggy (Jim Painter) and son Russell Yost. He is survived by his wife Sally, his twin sister Estelle (Gordon Sites) and sons Frank (Judi) and Brian (Laureen), granddaughters Emily, Jessica and Alyssa, three great grandchildren Lana, Skyanna, and Zachariah and many nieces and nephews. A veteran of World War II, Wilbur served in a B-24 as an armor gunner in the South Pacific Theater. His education at U.C. Berkeley was interrupted as he was called into service and later finished at Cal and University of Pacific to receive his teaching credential. He taught Junior High school in the Sacramento City Unified School District for over 30 years finishing his career as principal of his beloved John Still Junior High. Summers were mostly spent at his cabin hiking and fishing and playing softball at Camp Sacramento on Saturdays. Retirement brought building a home in El Dorado traveling and eventually assisting his wife Sally in the long term care of their son Russell. He enjoyed volunteering at the Jazz Concerts in Sacramento and the Sherriff's Team of Active Retirees in El Dorado County. A memorial will be held on March 15, 2020 from 2-4pm at the Firefighters Memorial Hall, 501 Pleasant Valley Road, Diamond Springs, CA 95619. If desired, remembrances can be made to American River Conservancy, P.O. Box 562, Coloma, CA 95613. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close