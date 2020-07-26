1/1
Wilda Helen "Jane" (Wagoner) Rickard
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilda Helen "Jane" Wagoner Rickard entered into eternal life on July 15, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1933 in Frederick County, Maryland. She moved to California with her family as a teenager. Jane lived a long and full life with great love for her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, affectionate and compassionate woman who took great interest in each person in her life. Jane was encouraged and inspired by her faith in God. She will be joining her 12 siblings and parents Ellis and Lena Mae (Wolf) Wagoner in everlasting peace. Jane is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Glenn E. Rickard. She also leaves behind her two loving daughters, Sandra (Andy) Russ and Jennifer Thielbahr and son, Michael (Kathleen) Capella, her beloved granddaughters, Kelly (Marc) Russ Ripley, Kristen Russ, Kaitlyn (Andy) Capella Amundsen & great-grandson Parker Amundsen. The family held a private service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved