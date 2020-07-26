Wilda Helen "Jane" Wagoner Rickard entered into eternal life on July 15, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1933 in Frederick County, Maryland. She moved to California with her family as a teenager. Jane lived a long and full life with great love for her family and friends. She will be remembered as a loving, caring, affectionate and compassionate woman who took great interest in each person in her life. Jane was encouraged and inspired by her faith in God. She will be joining her 12 siblings and parents Ellis and Lena Mae (Wolf) Wagoner in everlasting peace. Jane is survived by her devoted husband of 50 years, Glenn E. Rickard. She also leaves behind her two loving daughters, Sandra (Andy) Russ and Jennifer Thielbahr and son, Michael (Kathleen) Capella, her beloved granddaughters, Kelly (Marc) Russ Ripley, Kristen Russ, Kaitlyn (Andy) Capella Amundsen & great-grandson Parker Amundsen. The family held a private service.



