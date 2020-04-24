Wilfredo James "Jim" Lujan


Jim was born on December 17, 1953, to Willie and Juanita then residing in Courtland, CA. He passed away on April 6,2020 leaving wife Vicki and children Wesley (Jenn-Caleb & Molly), Elizabeth (Kailee & Kyle), Emily (Dan-Nate, Piper, Lori & Josie) and Morgan (Natasha-Selina, Maiya & Pamela). Also survived by siblings Lori (Alan), Joyce (Tom deceased), Cindy, Roberta, Ted (Sheryl). Jim was a proud U.S. Marine. He resided in Sacramento enjoyed computers, social networking, sports and his grandchildren. Jim's compassion and presence is eternal. Burial/memorial will be on FB.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2020
