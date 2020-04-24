Jim was born on December 17, 1953, to Willie and Juanita then residing in Courtland, CA. He passed away on April 6,2020 leaving wife Vicki and children Wesley (Jenn-Caleb & Molly), Elizabeth (Kailee & Kyle), Emily (Dan-Nate, Piper, Lori & Josie) and Morgan (Natasha-Selina, Maiya & Pamela). Also survived by siblings Lori (Alan), Joyce (Tom deceased), Cindy, Roberta, Ted (Sheryl). Jim was a proud U.S. Marine. He resided in Sacramento enjoyed computers, social networking, sports and his grandchildren. Jim's compassion and presence is eternal. Burial/memorial will be on FB.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 24, 2020