Wilhelm M Soehn

August 8, 1962 - October 8, 2020

Clearlake, California - Wilhelm M. Soehn, 58, passed away on October 8th, 2020 in his peaceful home in Clearlake, CA. He is missed by his loving family and friends, and is survived by his wife, Micki, and children Ryan, Natasha, and Stephanie, as well as his family in Germany including his mother, Adelhied, and his brothers Bernhard and Mike. Will had a passion for helping others and would consistently go the extra mile to be there for his friends. He liked photography, house and automotive repairs, cooking, playing piano, and travelling. At age 18, he moved to the United States by himself to pursue his dreams. He joined Air Force at age 20, met the love of his life Micki at age 25 and was married for 32 years. He became a lawyer at age 32. He worked for State Fund for 20 years and retired in 2019. Will was known for being constantly in motion, having big ideas, being reliable, and having a positive, carefree spirit.





