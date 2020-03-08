Willajean "Willie" Sills, was born March 11, 1934 and entered to rest on December 15, 2019 at the age of 85. Willie was a former Citrus Heights resident who moved to Emmett, ID after her retirement from the Franchise Tax Board in 1996. Willie was preceeded in death by her husband of 31 years, Chub Sills and is survived by son Wesley Sills (Teresa) and daughter Linda Rice (Billy), grand children Shannon and Kenny Rice and great granddaughters Adelynn and Effie. Graveside services will be held at Calvary Catholic Cemetery 7101 Verner Ave. Citrus Hghts, CA at 11:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020