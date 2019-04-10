Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Wesley Schenck. View Sign

Willard (Will) Schenck passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Will was a rare individual who excelled in his military experience. He also was a wonderful father, husband, businessman, Mason, and ommunity server. Will was born in San Diego and worked a variety of jobs in his youth, including being the skipper on the ferry from San Diego to Coronado Island before a bridge was added many years later. He loved the sea and joined the Navy during World War II. He attained the status of Ensign and was stationed on an LCI landing craft in the Pacific theater. His final task in the Navy, at the conclusion of the war, was to skipper the LCI from the theater through the Panama Canal to its final base in San Diego. He was always very proud of his service and was decorated with a Purple Heart and two Stars. Family was a main priority for Will. No matter how busy he was with his business life he always made time for his wife Mary and three children, James, Kenneth, and Margaret. He met Mary in college and had an amazing 71 years of marriage. Mary and Will lived in the South Pasadena area in the early days of their marriage and greatly enjoyed dancing to the live performances of the great bands of that era such as Benny Goodman, the Dorsey Brothers, Lawrence Welk, and many more. As time went on, he was his children's Little League coach and their Boy Scout leader. He would often bring his young daughter Margaret along on the Boy Scout camping trips who could easily hold her own with the boys. However, the summer family vacations were always the highlight of the year. Will received his Bachelors' degree in accounting from Redlands University in southern California and did additional studies at USC. He initially worked for the Ben Hur Coffee Company in the accounting department. Later he was the Comptroller for Canon Electronics. Then in the 1960s he became the Chief Financial Officer for the Sacramento Union Newspaper. At that time, the Sacramento Union was the oldest newspaper west of the Mississippi and had many distinguished contributors including Mark Twain. After his "retirement" from the Union, he first worked with his eldest son James in many business ventures. His last job, at the age of 92, was with his son Ken in his veterinary practice. Will was an active Shrine/ Scottish Rite Mason. He joined Athens Masonic Lodge, which is now Yolo Masonic Lodge in Davis, California in 1970 and attained the distinction of Master of his Lodge twice. As a mason, he was able to support his daughter Margaret, along with his wife Mary, who were very active in the International Order for Rainbow Girls. He later joined Sacramento Scottish Rite and was Venerable Master of the Lodge of Perfection in 1978 and later a recipient of the Knights Commander of the Court of Honor. He was also an active member of Ben Ali Shrine. As a true patriot, he was especially proud of being Commander of the Ben Ali Shrine Legion of Honor. Another dearly loved organization was Sons in Retirement. He served as Big SIR twice and later served as Treasurer. Willard will be forever missed by his surviving family including his wife Mary, his sons James and Kenneth, his daughter Margaret, his son-in-law Sidney Leutholtz, his daugthers-in-law Suzanne and Charla, his grandchildren Patrick Leutholtz (Rachel), Erick Leutholtz, and Sara Papson (James), and his great grandson Rylan Leutholtz. Will's untimely and unexpected passing was due to severe brain trauma resulting from a fall. Services to be held at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA, Tuesday, April 30th @ 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to: , Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817 or online to:

Willard (Will) Schenck passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019. Will was a rare individual who excelled in his military experience. He also was a wonderful father, husband, businessman, Mason, and ommunity server. Will was born in San Diego and worked a variety of jobs in his youth, including being the skipper on the ferry from San Diego to Coronado Island before a bridge was added many years later. He loved the sea and joined the Navy during World War II. He attained the status of Ensign and was stationed on an LCI landing craft in the Pacific theater. His final task in the Navy, at the conclusion of the war, was to skipper the LCI from the theater through the Panama Canal to its final base in San Diego. He was always very proud of his service and was decorated with a Purple Heart and two Stars. Family was a main priority for Will. No matter how busy he was with his business life he always made time for his wife Mary and three children, James, Kenneth, and Margaret. He met Mary in college and had an amazing 71 years of marriage. Mary and Will lived in the South Pasadena area in the early days of their marriage and greatly enjoyed dancing to the live performances of the great bands of that era such as Benny Goodman, the Dorsey Brothers, Lawrence Welk, and many more. As time went on, he was his children's Little League coach and their Boy Scout leader. He would often bring his young daughter Margaret along on the Boy Scout camping trips who could easily hold her own with the boys. However, the summer family vacations were always the highlight of the year. Will received his Bachelors' degree in accounting from Redlands University in southern California and did additional studies at USC. He initially worked for the Ben Hur Coffee Company in the accounting department. Later he was the Comptroller for Canon Electronics. Then in the 1960s he became the Chief Financial Officer for the Sacramento Union Newspaper. At that time, the Sacramento Union was the oldest newspaper west of the Mississippi and had many distinguished contributors including Mark Twain. After his "retirement" from the Union, he first worked with his eldest son James in many business ventures. His last job, at the age of 92, was with his son Ken in his veterinary practice. Will was an active Shrine/ Scottish Rite Mason. He joined Athens Masonic Lodge, which is now Yolo Masonic Lodge in Davis, California in 1970 and attained the distinction of Master of his Lodge twice. As a mason, he was able to support his daughter Margaret, along with his wife Mary, who were very active in the International Order for Rainbow Girls. He later joined Sacramento Scottish Rite and was Venerable Master of the Lodge of Perfection in 1978 and later a recipient of the Knights Commander of the Court of Honor. He was also an active member of Ben Ali Shrine. As a true patriot, he was especially proud of being Commander of the Ben Ali Shrine Legion of Honor. Another dearly loved organization was Sons in Retirement. He served as Big SIR twice and later served as Treasurer. Willard will be forever missed by his surviving family including his wife Mary, his sons James and Kenneth, his daughter Margaret, his son-in-law Sidney Leutholtz, his daugthers-in-law Suzanne and Charla, his grandchildren Patrick Leutholtz (Rachel), Erick Leutholtz, and Sara Papson (James), and his great grandson Rylan Leutholtz. Will's untimely and unexpected passing was due to severe brain trauma resulting from a fall. Services to be held at California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Seaside, CA, Tuesday, April 30th @ 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to: , Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817 or online to: donate.lovetotherescue.org Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.