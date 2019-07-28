Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William A. "Bill" Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill was born in Pamplico, SC, son of W.A. Baker, Sr. and Hazel Coleman Baker. He grew up in the small town of Timmonsville, SC. He received a degree in Electrical Engineering from Clemson University. His loyalty to Clemson sports would follow him for the rest of his life. In July 1957, Bill married Emeline Little from Anderson, SC. Their marriage lasted almost 62 amazing years. Bill and Em had three wonderful children: Terri, Lane and Drew Baker. Sadly, Lane passed away with cancer in 2015 at age 56. One of Bill's most interesting jobs was working with ETAK, a company in Palo Alto. ETAK was the pioneer firm who developed the first navigation system for automobiles. It was a team of engineers who were ahead of their time, but it was the beginning of the maps we have in cars today. Bill and Em moved to Sacramento in 1989. Shortly after moving, they joined Faith Presbyterian Church. Friends and activities at church became a big part of their lives. Faith, family, friends - these things were important to Bill. Bill was an avid golfer who played whenever he could. He was on the Sacramento Golf Council for several years. He made friends wherever he went. Through the years, his favorite vacation place was Pawleys Island, SC. There he loved being with family and friends for a week of fun, relaxation, seafood and golf. About ten years ago, Parkinson's Disease brought unwelcomed changes into Bill's life, but he accepted each change with amazing dignity. He continued to have an active life for as long as his health permitted. Bill was a kind, soft spoken man. He believed in honesty, hard work and the value of close friends. Bill passed away peacefully at home July 2. He is survived by his wife Emelyn, daughter Terri, son Drew and daughter-in-law Trudy. Also surviving is his sister Kay Floyd and her family, Florence, SC, and his brother Hubert Baker and his family, Darlington, SC. There are many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss Bill's joy, wit and wisdom. There will be a Celebration of Life at Faith Presbyterian Church, 625 Florin Road, Sacramento, Friday, August 2, 2:00. Rev. Ron Beams and Rev. Brett Shoemaker will officiate. A reception will follow in Link Hall at the church. Memorial donations can be made to Parkinson's Foundation, or to World Vision, a Christian organization which works with children around the world providing education, clean water, and better living conditions. Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street - Miami, FL 33131. World Vision, P.O. Box 70399, Tacoma, WA 98481-0399

