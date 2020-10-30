William (Bill) Albert Price
February 15, 1931 - October 26, 2020
Sacramento, California - William (Bill) Albert Price was born on February 15, 1931 and passed away peacefully on October 26, 2020 at the age of 89 with his daughters Catherin and Eden by his side. Bill's calm demeanor and sense of fairness were highly respected and appreciated by his friends, colleagues and family. He was a man of humility, compassion and integrity, and was always there for those that reached out to him for help or advice. As one of his friends put it: "He made my life so much richer with his kindness." That's the kind of person Bill was. Bill's well-lived life was marked by a long trail of highly valued friendships. A friendship with Bill meant you would be forever encouraged and lifted up by his kindness, optimism and humor; forever shown a genuine interest in your life, family and well-being; forever patiently listened to, and forever shown grace and humility, not only by word but also by deed. Bill graduated from California State University Fresno with a degree in Psychology. He served his country as a pilot and navigator in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He began his nearly 35-year career in California state government in 1962 with the Department of Social Welfare in the Bureau of Research and Statistics. His career with the Department included Chief of the Fiscal Affairs Branch, and following a stint with the Senate Office of Research he returned to the Department to finish his career as an Administrative Law Judge, where his intellect and fairness served him well in addition to those that were party to his proceedings. Golf was a huge part of Bill's life and he immensely appreciated the chance to play innumerable rounds of golf with his many friends, mostly at Rancho Murieta, where he and his wife Barbara lived. As a young man his sports accolades included finishing 7th in California competitive target shooting, and 3rd in a national Ping Pong competition. He was a huge fan of the SF 49ers and professional football in general, and for 42 years was the Commissioner of one of the oldest fantasy football leagues in the country, the Camellia Football League. All involved recognize that the league's longevity has been largely due to Bill's leadership.
Bill's children reflect his influence via the profound impact he had on their thinking and decision-making processes, both for themselves and with their children. Bill was extremely influential in helping to establish wise and loving foundations within each of his children's families, part of the wonderful legacy he fostered during his lifetime. He served as a model of trust and leadership as a parent, his guidance will be greatly missed. Bill was preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Joseph Pressly Price, and his first wife Patricia Goerz. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Barbara, and brother David Price (Michelle), children Robert Price (Linda), Catherin Morey (Shane), and Eden Parvin (Scott), Michael Whatley (Tammy), Derek DeHay, and Baron DeHay (Yvette), nephews and nieces Will, Pamela, Jeffery, and Jody Price, grandchildren Alex Price, Samantha and Nick Morey, along with 12 other grandchildren and even a couple great-grandchildren. Bill will be missed more than words can express. Because of COVID, a life tribute to Bill will be held at a later date to be determined, likely sometime in February of 2021 when Bill would have celebrated his 90th birthday. Gifts in remembrance of Bill can be sent to: First Tee of Sacramento - https://www.firstteesacramento.org/ways-to-give/donate/