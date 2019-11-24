Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William and Virginia Engleburt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with immense sorrow that we announce the sudden and untimely deaths of our beloved parents, William and Virginia Engleburt. Unable to live without him, Mom departed this Earth just three weeks after Dad, ending a devoted marriage of more than sixty-two years. Dad was born in Phoebus, Virginia to the late William and Eleanor Engleburt and was preceded in death by his sisters Delores, Eleanor "Murph" Mallinson, Billie Crowell, and Lacy Engleburt Wyman. Mom was born in Sacramento to the late Elaine Carlson and Robert Orrvar and was preceded in death by her half-sister Margaret Susan and her aunt and uncle, Margaret and Hartwell Warner. Their firstborn, our dear sister Elaine, passed in 2004. Survived by their bereaved son William and daughter Lacy, as well as grandchildren Brent Smith and wife Danielle; Kelly, Alexandra, Will V, and Jake Engleburt; half-siblings Mike Dockham, Bradley Orrvar and Diane Orrvar Stone, cousins John and Deb Warner, and Gladys Sears, Mom's best friend since 1st grade. Both animal lovers, they had many pets they've loved and will now be sorely missed by Freckles, Annie, and Buddy. Both dedicated to their country, Mom, while serving in the Women's Army Corp, and Dad, in the Naval Reserves, met during a serendipitous encounter in Virginia, fell into a lifetime of love, and married 3 months later on a snowy evening in November, 63 years ago today. Dad retired from Southern Pacific as a Master Blacksmith and used his talents well into retirement. Mom retired after 30 years as a travel agent a career that enabled her to experience the world. They shared a devotion to their families and their children were the center of their world. As Moms and Dads are measured, they were the best. When times were rough they stood steadfastly by each other and by each of their children, coming to their aid or defense and always giving their support and unconditional love. Mom, who had a smile that could light up the world, had a passion for knowledge which resulted in a personal library of hundreds of books on history, biography, travel and the Classics. Her love of cooking resulted in a bookcase full of cookbooks. But more important than these was a dedication to family tradition and thank you, Mom, for passing on all of these loves to your children. Dad could fix anything around the house, in the yard, or on a car. He was quick-witted, loving, fiercely loyal, and respected by all. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a joyous laugh but as a descendant of a Rough Rider he wouldn't take guff from anyone. He was a wonderful example of a hardworking, loving, and protective husband and father. Thank you, Dad, for falling in love with Mom 63 years ago. Together you two taught us to be compassionate, caring individuals and taught us right from wrong. For that we will forever thank you and love you. Donations in their memory may be made to the ASPCA. Condolences to the family may be sent to 2525 P Street #3, Sacramento 95816. "One day you will ask me which is more important? My life or yours? I will say mine and you will walk away not knowing that you are my life." - Khalil Gibran

