On Wednesday, September 2, 2020, William August Stephan, loving husband and father of two, passed away at age 77. Bill was born in Paynesville, Minnesota to Raymond and Florence (Flewell) Stephan. He served in the United States Air Force for 26 years and California's Strong Motion Instrumentation Program for 12 years. On Sept. 12, 1986, he married Darlene Marie (Tino) Stephan. He has two children from a previous marriage: Kimberly Stephan Cabral of Eastham, MA and Peter Scot Stephan of O'Fallon, IL. Bill has three grandchildren: William Eugene Stephan, Daniel Cabral, and Michael Cabral. Bill's beloved animal kingdom included his dog, Forrest, who could be found walking Bill every day at the local park and his two cats, Pumpkin and Acorn, who could be found sleeping on top of Bill every day after the walk. Bill also had a passion for woodworking, creating extraordinary furniture and turnings that are well on their way to becoming family heirlooms. Bill was preceded in death by his father, Raymond, his mother, Florence, brothers Dave and Bob, and sister Patricia. He is survived by his wife Darlene, his children Kim and Scot, his brother Richard, and his three grandchildren. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 11th, 2020 followed by a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. with AF funeral honors at the Calvary Cemetery and Funeral Center, 7101 Verner Ave., Citrus Heights. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United Through Reading, 1455 Frazee Rd., Suite 500, San Diego, CA 92108.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store