William B. Solenberger (Bill) born 07/14/1927 passed away 06/22/2019. William was a long time resident of Sacramento. Bill was an Army veteran and taught Junior High for 36 years in the Sacramento Unified School District. He enjoyed playing the Saxophone his entire life and was a avid golfer. Bill also accomplished building a Trimaran which took him 7 years to complete. William was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Geraldine Solenberger and is survived by two sons, Craig Solenberger, Daughter-in-law Juilianna and Granddaughter Mila Solenberger. Jeffrey Solenberger and Grandson's Talbot and Archer Solenberger. As per William's last wishes there will not be a Memorial Service. The family asks if you would consider making a donation to the in Bill's Name.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 29, 2019