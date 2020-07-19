On July 4th, William Bandes of Roseville passed away at the age of 88 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Lise; children, Evelyn (Mast), Judy (Seid), Sherry Bandes; step children, Doreen (Baggett), Audrey (Teshima), Julie (Simpson), grandchildren Nicholas (Seid), Robby (Seid), Mary (Seid) and step grandchildren and numerous other family members. Bill's tireless dedication to democratic ideals will always be remembered. He was a humorist who made the world a better place with his wit. He will be greatly missed by his family and by everyone who knew him. At William's request, no services will be held. Memorial Donations may be made to VoteVets.org
.