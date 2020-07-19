1/1
William Bandes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On July 4th, William Bandes of Roseville passed away at the age of 88 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 26 years, Lise; children, Evelyn (Mast), Judy (Seid), Sherry Bandes; step children, Doreen (Baggett), Audrey (Teshima), Julie (Simpson), grandchildren Nicholas (Seid), Robby (Seid), Mary (Seid) and step grandchildren and numerous other family members. Bill's tireless dedication to democratic ideals will always be remembered. He was a humorist who made the world a better place with his wit. He will be greatly missed by his family and by everyone who knew him. At William's request, no services will be held. Memorial Donations may be made to VoteVets.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved