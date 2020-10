Bill will be missed by all who knew him. Bill was a true gentleman with a soft voice and he loved to tease , I have had the great pleasure of knowing Bill and his lovely wife Eileen and their children for many years. And he truly will be missed by all. Rest In Peace Bill and I can hear you singing in heaven with the angels. Until we meet again take care , love you Maryann Solletti and family

Maryann Solletti

Friend