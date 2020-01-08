Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Burke Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Burke Anderson, Bill or "Andy" to family and friends, was ushered into life on the chilly first day of Spring, March 20, 1942 in Anaconda, Montana. He was the 3rd of 4 children to Frederick & Bernadette Anderson. He went to school in Anaconda and graduated from Anaconda Central High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor's degree in History & Math from Carroll College in 1964, and only afterwards learned he was apparently too short to have played as the college's quarterback, for, as he would often tell people up until his passing, he was "still waiting for the growth spurt my mother Bernadette promised me." After graduation, he joined the Air Force and began a career as a navigator. He would vehemently deny any comments of bravery or heroism, despite being awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and over 100 Air Medals, although he was remembered as sharing the anecdote of watching a missile go by his window after his pilot made evasive maneuvers and saying, "The missile missed us, everything else is easy." He served three tours of duty in Vietnam. Between his 1st & 2nd tour overseas, he met his wife, Colleen Flynn, while stationed at Mather Air Force Base. They married December 20, 1969. But thankfully, Bill and his lovely wife Colleen only had two boys, Brett & Burke, as Bill had feared he "would be too hard on them if I had any girls." His two spoiled daughters-in-law, five very spoiled granddaughters, and three grandsons who have nothing to complain about either, feel his concerns may have been unjustified. Bill's true love was his family, and it was felt by every one of them. In 1973 he began working for the State of California in the Dept of Social Services before going over to the Dept of Corrections. While at Corrections, he excelled as a manager and as a systems analyst. He retired as an Associate Warden/Chief of Institution Services. He really enjoyed his years at Corrections. During his tenure there, he was known as a bedrock to support, teach, correct, and praise his staff. He championed many of the largest changes within California Corrections, including statewide improvements for inmates with physical and developmental disabilities and mentally ill inmates, despite eschewing the spotlight. He retired in 2001 but continued as a retired annuitant until 2009. Bill loved Montana and thoroughly enjoyed anytime he could go back. In retirement he travelled a great deal (most of the 50 states, 6 trips to Europe) not because he loved it so much but because Colleen loved to travel. He would go along and usually found himself enjoying it, in spite of himself. Bill also loved sports, particularly the 49ers. He had season tickets for 31 years and enjoyed going to their Miami Super Bowl. He had a love of his Catholic faith and enjoyed reading widely about it. He also read other "boring" books, as his family would say histories, philosophical works, biographies, etc., NOOOO fiction. He also loved wood -working and would make beautiful pieces of furniture, and, passing this love to his youngest son, they would often joke about what "new tool" would be needed for each project. He passed quietly on December 26, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. While his body was weak, his indomitable spirit bent his body to its will so he could share his 50th anniversary with his beautiful bride and make sure his "grandbabies" had "as normal a Christmas as possible." Bill was a man that taught by example, although was happy to share a depreciating story about himself or words of wisdom when called upon. His devotion to his family was readily apparent, from learning soccer to coach his son's team, making time for his marriage with his "princass", to carrying his youngest granddaughters even as the doctors set limits from his cancer treatments. He showed the value of being prepared, reading everything, being a lifelong learner; acknowledging what you don't know and then going out and learning it, asking question until you do understand; everyone is important and deserves to be treated with respect; keep a sense of humor, especially about yourself; do the right thing even when no one is looking; stand up for what is right; give and accept apologies; and be humble. He was decluttering long before it was "cool" (& would occasionally get in trouble with his wife when he shredded things he shouldn't have). He staunchly believed that success is not defined by things, titles, or accolades but with the knowledge that you did your best, and that family comes first. He is survived by his beloved wife Colleen Anderson, his two sons and their wives (Brett & Heather of Sacramento, and Burke & Gwen of Fair Oaks), 8 grandchildren, his two sisters, Jane Younce of Sacramento and Jona McNamee of Great Falls, MT, and innumerable friends and family who shall miss his warm presence. Services will be January 10 at 10am at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale. Donations in his honor may be made to the Anaconda Veterans Memorial at

He staunchly believed that success is not defined by things, titles, or accolades but with the knowledge that you did your best, and that family comes first. He is survived by his beloved wife Colleen Anderson, his two sons and their wives (Brett & Heather of Sacramento, and Burke & Gwen of Fair Oaks), 8 grandchildren, his two sisters, Jane Younce of Sacramento and Jona McNamee of Great Falls, MT, and innumerable friends and family who shall miss his warm presence. Services will be January 10 at 10am at Divine Savior Catholic Church, 9079 Greenback Lane, Orangevale. Donations in his honor may be made to the Anaconda Veterans Memorial at anacondaveteransmemorial.com Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jan. 8, 2020 