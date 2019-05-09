Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Calhoun. View Sign Service Information Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home 5401 Folsom Blvd Sacramento , CA 95819 (916)-451-7284 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Calhoun, 52, of Sacramento passed suddenly in Sacramento on Sunday, May 5, 2019. He was the husband of Alison Calhoun with whom he shared 23 years of marriage. Bill was born December 2, 1966 in Ventura, California. He was the son of Patricia and William Calhoun. Bill grew up moving from town to town, up and down the state of California with his parents and siblings due to his father's military career. The family even found themselves in Virginia, as well as the Philippines at some point. Although never anywhere long. Bill was sure to make the best of where he was. He began his life of service at Families First where he acted as a counselor to troubled youth; it is also here that he met his wife Alison. He was a beloved member of River Life Covenant Church and had served on the leadership team as the Facilities Coordinator. He enjoyed being involved in the community, whether it was participating in local recreational sports leagues or helping at River Oaks Elementary School, where all of his five children attended, and his wife Alison is currently Assistant Principal. Bill was an Electrician Contractor employed as Superintendent of Maintenance at Lionakis Architecture firm in Sacramento. A pivotal member within his church community, he was integral in facilitating the creation of the Stepping Stones School at River Life, where he served as Chair of the Board and Facilities Coordinator. Bill was a self-made man. If you needed something, then he would provide it. Period. Whether your problem was big or small, literal or speculative Bill was the guy to call. Full of disarming humor, he left a wake of smiles wherever life took him. Shy, charming, accepting, always hungry to learn more, it was easy to count on him as a friend. He always put his family first, as evident through the individual relationships with his children, nieces, nephews, cousins, sisters and brothers. He loved fishing, gardening and the ocean. He shared these passions fervently with his brothers, children and beloved wife. Most memorable was his endless passion to be of service to others, a value which he impressed upon all those who knew him. Remembered by his precious wife, Alison Calhoun, children, Billy (Kaylee) Calhoun, Marki Campbell, Chad Calhoun and Elizabeth Calhoun; grandchildren Jeremy, Abby, Emily, Baylee, Joseph and Elijah; siblings, Rebel Ernst, Jeff Calhoun and Steve Calhoun; Grandmother, Johanne Calhoun; Mother and Father-in-law, Lloyd and Janet Cochran; beloved Brother and sister-in-laws, countless nieces, nephews, uncles aunts, cousins and innumerable loved ones and friends. Bill is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Calhoun and his father, William Calhoun; Brother Robert "Bob" Allmon and Son Bradly Calhoun. A visitation will be held at Nicoletti, Culjis & Herberger Funeral Home; 5401 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento on Friday, May 10th from 5 pm until 8 pm. A memorial service will be held at River Life Covenant Church; 4401 A Street, Sacramento on Friday May 24th at 4 pm.

