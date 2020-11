Or Copy this URL to Share

William Campfield Jr.

June 7, 1930 - November 11, 2020

Roseville, California - Col William Campfield Jr., USAF (Ret), age 90, of Sacramento, CA passed away on Nov 11, 2020.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Sunday, November 29th from 1:00 to 5 pm. at Mount Vernon Memorial Park.

Funeral service is scheduled on Monday, November 30th at 12 pm also at Mount Vernon Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to George S. "Spanky" Roberts Chapter, Tuskegee Airman, Inc., P.O. Box 15029, Sacramento, CA 95851 or Order of Daedalians, Sierra Flight 27, PO Box 2728, Rocklin, CA 95677





