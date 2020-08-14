Bill Sawtell of Sacramento passed in Santa Clara CA on 6 Aug 2020. Born in 1930, Bill came from one of Roseville's oldest families, his grandfather and namesake was Roseville's first mayor, and his great-grandfather Martin Schellhous was one of that cities first settlers. Bill graduated from Roseville High (class of 48) and married his high school sweetheart, Edna Stanley. After serving in the Army during the Korean conflict, he and Edna settled in the Foothill Farms area, where Bill has resided for over six decades. Bill had a 35 year career working for the State Office of Architecture and Construction, initially as a draftsman but working up to a senior electrical engineering position. Bill was also a painter and graphic artist, as well as an amateur photographer and pianist. Bill was predeceased by his wife and his eldest son Cole, and is survived by his sister Joanne Osella of Roseville and by his son Carl and daughter-in-law Tracy of San Jose, and by two granddaughters, two great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews. Because of the pandemic, no services are planned.



