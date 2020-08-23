William Charles Minnis passed away on August 14, 2020 from complications from COVID. He was born on April 3, 1950 in San Francisco but grew up in Sacramento where he attended California Junior High and graduated from Encina High School. In his youth he and brother Mark played Little League at Land Park and he was the star pitcher. He loved tinkering with cars and being with friends having fun. He spent many happy hours making forts with his brother and sister and going to Lake Tahoe, CA in the summer with his cousins. Will showed the beginnings of mental illness in his late teens but was able to attend Arizona State University for most of three years. He then moved to San Francisco where he made his home for the next 40 years. Though he continued to battle mental illness he became the ambassador of the streets of San Francisco. He loved the city which he explored endlessly by way of Bart, city bus, or on foot and he interacted with anyone who would listen. He attended Calvary Presbyterian church regularly as well as several synagogues throughout the city. Will was naturally a curious person and particularly loved to learn about space exploration. He loved music and could recall the songs of many of the artists that he listened to on his IPad every night. For the last few years, he has lived in Hayward at Morton Bakar Center in a safe and caring environment. Willy, as the family affectionately called him, is survived by his wife of over 40 years Carla Marion Minnis, his daughter Margaret Mae Moodian, son-in-law Michael Moodian and grandson Mikey of Rancho Mission Viejo, CA. Out-of-state relatives are his sister, Milo Minnis, brother-in-law James Young and step-nephew Jacob Young of Seattle and sister-in-law Kathy Krauss of Selma, OR. Other members of Will's extended family are the Fay, Niello and Rydell cousins of Sacramento, Marin County and La Jolla. He was preceded in death by his brother Mark Minnis and his parents Nancy and Bill Minnis. Willy was always ready to sing a song, or tell a joke when he felt you needed a lift. He loved talking on the phone to his wide assortment of friends and family members, and his frequent calls helped keep everyone connected not only to him but to one another. Willy was a bigger than life person who touched many and his loss will leave an empty place in our lives.. He loved to give to others, so we urge anyone to donate to the charity of their choice
in his memory. Please contact his sister Milo at mfminnis@hotmail.com for questions. A memorial will be held in San Francisco at a future date.