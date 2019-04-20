Bill Christie passed away on April 17th in his home. He was just shy of his 94th birthday. He will be forever missed by his four children, five grandchildren and ex-wife Arlene. His Trisagion will be held at 5:30pm on Thursday, April 24 and his funeral will be held on Friday, April 25th at 10:00am. Both ceremonies are held at East Lawn Chapel-4300 Folsom Blvd.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William "Bill" Christie.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 20, 2019