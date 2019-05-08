Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Clark Pletcher. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary 5757 Greenback Lane Sacramento , CA 95841 (916)-732-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

William Clark Pletcher, 70, passed away in Sacramento, CA, on April 8, 2019, surrounded by family, after putting up a valiant fight with Pancreatic Cancer for over 2 years. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jeanne (Canda), his son Dylan (Kathleen), and daughter Kathryn (Gregory) Klagenberg and his sister Diane (Ronald) Yearns. He loved playing the role of "Grumpy Grandpa" to his 3 grandchildren: Ian, William, and Lillyanna. He is preceded in death by his parents Cyril Augustus and Anna Jean Pletcher. Bill (Red Dog) was born in Johnstown, PA on May 7, 1948. The family moved when he was 3 to Cleveland, OH, He was in the Boy Scouts, achieving the Order of the Arrow. He graduated from Collinwood High School in 1966. He received a Bachelor of Science degree, in Chemistry, from Case Western Reserve University in January 1971. He served in the US Air Force from 1971 to 1980 reaching the rank of Captain. He was in the Strategic Air Command as a Navigator in 310th Air Refueling Squadron stationed at Plattsburgh AFB (1972-75). This included serving in Viet Nam while stationed at Utapo, Thailand in 1973. He was then assigned to Mather AFB in Sacramento, CA as a Navigator Instructor (1976-80). He worked for the California Dept of Food and Agriculture (Ag Chemist) at the Lab on Meadowview Rd (82-87), and Info Systems Supervisor & ISO at CDFA HQ (1/98-12/2007). One of his greatest joys was in 2002, when he and his son bought H-D Fat Boys and began riding together with the Sacramento HOG chapter. His riding name "RedDog" was because of his love of his Red English Bulldog, Cherry Garcia and traveled to Sturgis, SD for Bike Week many times between 2004 and 2015 (75th Anniversary). His love of Navigation never left him, and he continued to use those skills long after he left the Air Force: Boating, especially as a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, teaching Coastal Navigation, and later as "Paracelsus", his geocaching name where he created many Navigation-Themed puzzle geocaches. Always goal-oriented, the final goal he achieved was to find a geocaches in all 50 states (plus DC). He reached that goal, traveling to get the last 6 states (LA, MS, AL, FL, GA, SC) in February of this year, before his cancer returned with a vengeance. His Love and Faith in Jesus Christ kept him strong and able to endure the last few weeks of his life. Memorial Services will be at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Ln, Citrus Heights on May 18th at 11:00 am followed by internment with military honors and a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Bill's name to NorCal Bulldog Rescue 13520 Skyline Blvd, Woodside, CA 94062 or online at

