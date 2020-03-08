Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William D. Bethell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Bill was affectionately known as "The Energizer Bunny," because he kept going, and going, and going. As all good things must come to an end, so too did his long and productive life. The Energizer Bunny has left the building! Whether designing highways that traversed the golden state, or hiking in the Sierras, Bill was always on the move. From symphonies to operas, to fine dining and traveling abroad, he lived life to the fullest and enriched the experiences of those around him. He made his mark, and then some. Modesty was his middle name, and as such, he wanted no service, no fanfare, just a peaceful passing. Nonetheless, our memories of him will keep going, and going and going. The Bethell family thank the people of Enloe Hospice, The Courtyard at Little Chico Creek, Midtown Oaks Post-Acute and Eskaton Monroe Lodge for their dedication and care.

Bill was affectionately known as "The Energizer Bunny," because he kept going, and going, and going. As all good things must come to an end, so too did his long and productive life. The Energizer Bunny has left the building! Whether designing highways that traversed the golden state, or hiking in the Sierras, Bill was always on the move. From symphonies to operas, to fine dining and traveling abroad, he lived life to the fullest and enriched the experiences of those around him. He made his mark, and then some. Modesty was his middle name, and as such, he wanted no service, no fanfare, just a peaceful passing. Nonetheless, our memories of him will keep going, and going and going. The Bethell family thank the people of Enloe Hospice, The Courtyard at Little Chico Creek, Midtown Oaks Post-Acute and Eskaton Monroe Lodge for their dedication and care. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2020

