Passed away in Sacramento, Sunday, June 9 after an extensive illness. Born September 20,1937 in Brooklyn, New York and a long time California resident, Sandy was a beloved son, brother and uncle. Pre-deceased by his parents, a sister and a brother; he is survived by two brothers and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Per his wishes there will be no services. The family thanks the staffs of Kaiser South, Saint Claire's Nursing Center and the volunteers of Bristol Hospice for their care, concern and support.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 29, 2019