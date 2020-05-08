William "Willie" DaPrato
William "Willie" DaPrato, entered into rest May 5, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of his late wife's, Mary & Louise. Loving father of Steven DaPrato (Johanna), William DaPrato (Patricia) & James DaPrato (Ann). Dear brother of Delina Skarles & Gloria Tomei. Devoted grandfather of Jon-Paul, Daniel, Jessica, Jared, Tyler, Brooks, Brittany, Amy, Ashley, Cody, Michael, Tishan, & Ethan & great grandfather of Amalia, Audrina, Pipper, Colton & Clayton. Loving uncle of Cindy, Janice & Susan. Visitation hours will be Saturday May 9th, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. A private Mass will be held followed by inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery. A celebration of Willie's life will be announced at a later date.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
12:00 - 5:00 PM
River Cities Funeral Chapel
Funeral Mass
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
River Cities Funeral Chapel
910 Soule Street
West Sacramento, CA 95691
(916) 371-4535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

5 entries
May 9, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura Roberti
May 9, 2020
Willie was like a 2nd father to me and my brothers! We saved all of our allowances and would get on our bicycles and ride to Willies Market. We loved watching the [MARKET] sign all lit up and rotating like the [76] ball at the gas station. Once inside, Willie ALWAYS greeted us kids and everyone else who entered. And he saw our eyes grow the size of silver dollars when we saw the CANDY SECTION of the store! He had it ALL! We spent all of our hard earned allowance on candy and on occasion, instead of mom or dad going, we would bribe them and go get some needed groceries just so that we could hang out with Willie and buy more candy. The store smelled of fresh produce and was always cool and inviting. HIS SMILE WAS PRICELESS and he was ALWAYS SMILING. Willie.... God Speed and we will all see you when we get to your side of the rainbow. Love Dee Dee Baker
Dee Baker
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. He was a wonderful man and will be truly missed. Feel blessed to have known him. All my love Fran Wardlow Bohlmann ❤❤
Fran
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
Oh, what a guy! Lived across the street from his market for several years, and could always expect a big , heartfelt hug each time I went there. I was not forget this sweetheart. RIP , Willie.
Pat Couris
Neighbor
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Donald campanella
Friend
