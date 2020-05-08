Willie was like a 2nd father to me and my brothers! We saved all of our allowances and would get on our bicycles and ride to Willies Market. We loved watching the [MARKET] sign all lit up and rotating like the [76] ball at the gas station. Once inside, Willie ALWAYS greeted us kids and everyone else who entered. And he saw our eyes grow the size of silver dollars when we saw the CANDY SECTION of the store! He had it ALL! We spent all of our hard earned allowance on candy and on occasion, instead of mom or dad going, we would bribe them and go get some needed groceries just so that we could hang out with Willie and buy more candy. The store smelled of fresh produce and was always cool and inviting. HIS SMILE WAS PRICELESS and he was ALWAYS SMILING. Willie.... God Speed and we will all see you when we get to your side of the rainbow. Love Dee Dee Baker

Dee Baker

Acquaintance