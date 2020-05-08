William "Willie" DaPrato, entered into rest May 5, 2020 in Sacramento at the age of 95 years. Beloved husband of his late wife's, Mary & Louise. Loving father of Steven DaPrato (Johanna), William DaPrato (Patricia) & James DaPrato (Ann). Dear brother of Delina Skarles & Gloria Tomei. Devoted grandfather of Jon-Paul, Daniel, Jessica, Jared, Tyler, Brooks, Brittany, Amy, Ashley, Cody, Michael, Tishan, & Ethan & great grandfather of Amalia, Audrina, Pipper, Colton & Clayton. Loving uncle of Cindy, Janice & Susan. Visitation hours will be Saturday May 9th, 2020 from Noon to 5:00 P.M. at River Cities Funeral Chapel, 910 Soule St., West Sacramento. A private Mass will be held followed by inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery. A celebration of Willie's life will be announced at a later date.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 8, 2020.