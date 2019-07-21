William W. Dunn (86) born August 14, 1932 to parents David & Orilla Dunn in Douglas, AZ, passed away on June 14, 2019, surrounded by his family in Sacramento. Bill spent his career in power & water, spending 15 years with PG&E and 29 years with the CA Dept of Water Resource. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, LaVonne Goeman Dunn, his son Steven Dunn (Connie) of Cedar City, Utah, and daughter, Debra Pevey (Gary) of Sacramento. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren. He was laid to rest on June 21, 2019 in the Rocklin Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019