Bill Beacham, a long-time resident of Orangevale, passed away at the age of 77 due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Born in Newton, Kansas, he moved to California when he was very young. He grew up in the Del Paso Heights area and, after graduation, joined the US Air Force Reserve where he served as an airplane mechanic. For 40 years, Bill worked for the State of California, retiring from the DMV in 2000. Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sandi Beacham; and his children, Alan Beacham and Michelle Dow. A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at Sierra View Funeral Chapel, 6201 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, CA on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a tribute donation be made in Bill's memory to at https://tribute.michaeljfox.org.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019