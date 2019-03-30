Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William F. Donnelly. View Sign

William F. Donnelly, surrounded by his family, peacefully passed away on March 25 in Elk Grove, CA. Born in Sharon, PA to Frank and Mary Donnelly on May 6, 1939, he proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard 1958-1962. He is survived by his beloved Barbara, wife of 59 years, his daughter Missy who was his pride and joy, sister Susan Bass and brother-in-law Ted of Valley Springs, CA and nephews Tom, Tim and David. Bill lived in San Anselmo for many years prior to moving to Elk Grove. An avid sports fan, Bill rarely missed a San Francisco Giants or Forty Niner game, and played many rounds of golf with his buddies at Valley Hi Country Club in Elk Grove. At his request, there will be no service; a celebration of his life will be at a later time.

