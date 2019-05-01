Born in Detroit, Michigan, on March 22nd, 1929, passed away, peacefully, in his home of 56 years, on March 2nd, 2019, after a battle with colon cancer. Bill, was the third of four brothers, and one sister. He served in the US Army in Korea, at the end of the Korean War, He went to Wayne State University, in Detroit, where he earned a degree, in teaching. He met his wife, Mary, and started a family, of 2 son's and a daughter, before moving to California. In 1965, San Juan Unified School District, hired him, and he started working at La Sierra HS. Then when Rio Americano HS opened, Bill took a position as woodshop teacher. He moved on to Metal shop teacher, and when the industrial arts dept was closed, taught World history. Bill retired from teaching, in 1986, and spent his time working on his home and hobbies. Living with Mary, until her passing in 2007. Bill is preceded, in death, by his wife Mary, brothers Harold, Bernard, and Charles, and his sister, Mary Ann. He is survived, by his two sons, Chuck, and Paul, and daughters, Lisa, and Amy, and many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. The family is hosting a "Wake" (Bill liked that term), and invite all friends, family, and former students to meet, and share their "memories" It will be located at the Dante Club at 2330 Fair Oaks Blvd, Sacramento on May 4th, 2019 between 2pm and 5pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 1, 2019