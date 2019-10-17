Dad grew up in McCloud, CA. He absolutely loved McCloud, it's residents, Mt. Shasta, and all the nature & beauty of Siskiyou County. He graduated from McCloud High School & enlisted in the USMC, where he was an aerial photographer. While in the Marines, he was allowed to take time to attend Stanford University & Montana State. After his honorable discharge, he enrolled at Chico State. He majored in Mathematics & received his Teachers Credential from Chico State. While at Chico, he started dating & married our Mom, Coral Selberg. After graduation, he took a teaching position at Alhambra High School in Martinez, CA and a year later accepted a teaching position with the San Juan Unified School District in Sacramento, CA and taught all levels of Mathematics. He taught at San Juan, Rio Americano, Del Campo, & El Camino High Schools. His first few years of teaching, he worked summers at the Sate Department of Education reviewing Teacher Credentials. After a couple of years of retirement, he accepted a part time teaching position at Folsom Prison. The part time position turned into a mostly full time position where he taught for another 5 years. Retiring for the second time, he bought an RV & parked it permanently at Friday's RV Resort in McCloud. He split time between his home in Sacramento & his beloved McCloud, reconnecting with old friends, making new friends, & again enjoying the beauty of the area & small town life. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Coral, Dad, William Sr., Mom, Myrtle, brothers Floyd, David, & Richard, sister Ethel, grandsons, Will, Leon, & Stuart, step Daughters Diane Clifton & Marlene Murray. He is survived by his wife, Carol, Sons, Bruce (Debbie), Dave (Nancy), Brad (Lori), Ken (Kim), & Chris (Julie), step Daughter Linda Smith, & 12 grandchildren. Our family would like to extend our thanks to the outstanding staff at the California Veterans Home, Redding for their professionalism, compassion, care, & concern. In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to the McCloud Museum, 320 Main St., McCloud, CA 96057
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 17, 2019