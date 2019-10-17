Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. Martin Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dad grew up in McCloud, CA. He absolutely loved McCloud, it's residents, Mt. Shasta, and all the nature & beauty of Siskiyou County. He graduated from McCloud High School & enlisted in the USMC, where he was an aerial photographer. While in the Marines, he was allowed to take time to attend Stanford University & Montana State. After his honorable discharge, he enrolled at Chico State. He majored in Mathematics & received his Teachers Credential from Chico State. While at Chico, he started dating & married our Mom, Coral Selberg. After graduation, he took a teaching position at Alhambra High School in Martinez, CA and a year later accepted a teaching position with the San Juan Unified School District in Sacramento, CA and taught all levels of Mathematics. He taught at San Juan, Rio Americano, Del Campo, & El Camino High Schools. His first few years of teaching, he worked summers at the Sate Department of Education reviewing Teacher Credentials. After a couple of years of retirement, he accepted a part time teaching position at Folsom Prison. The part time position turned into a mostly full time position where he taught for another 5 years. Retiring for the second time, he bought an RV & parked it permanently at Friday's RV Resort in McCloud. He split time between his home in Sacramento & his beloved McCloud, reconnecting with old friends, making new friends, & again enjoying the beauty of the area & small town life. Dad was preceded in death by his wife, Coral, Dad, William Sr., Mom, Myrtle, brothers Floyd, David, & Richard, sister Ethel, grandsons, Will, Leon, & Stuart, step Daughters Diane Clifton & Marlene Murray. He is survived by his wife, Carol, Sons, Bruce (Debbie), Dave (Nancy), Brad (Lori), Ken (Kim), & Chris (Julie), step Daughter Linda Smith, & 12 grandchildren. Our family would like to extend our thanks to the outstanding staff at the California Veterans Home, Redding for their professionalism, compassion, care, & concern. In lieu of flowers, please make remembrances to the McCloud Museum, 320 Main St., McCloud, CA 96057

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 17, 2019

